­­­Iran’s IRENEX reveals products to be on sale for June 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) will sell 152,000 tons of various hydrocarbon products on June 5, Trend reports.

Of the mentioned volume, 24,800 tons will be on sale on the domestic ring of the energy exchange.

The following goods are to be offered on the Iran Energy Exchange's domestic ring:

- 4,000 tons of pentane, 400 tons of butane from Persian Gulf Bidboland Gas Refining Company

- 3,000 tons of heavy hydrocarbon, 3,000 tons of raffinate, and 2,000 tons of reformate of Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company

- 2,400 tons of methanol of Zagros Petrochemical Company;

- 2,200 tons of methanol from Kaveh Methanol Petrochemical Complex;

- 1,900 tons of methanol of Shiraz Petrochemical Company;

- 1,000 tons of methanol of Sabalan Petrochemical Company;

- 1,000 tons of methanol of Bushehr Petrochemical Company;

- 1,000 tons of light naphtha of Kermanshah Oil Refining Company;

- 1,000 tons of MTBE of Shimi Baft Petrochemical Company;

- 975 tons of methanol of Arta Energy Company;

- 912 tons of methanol of Fanavaran Petrochemical Company;

- 506 tons of pentane plus of Pars Petrochemical Company;

- 500 tons of methanol of Marjan Petrochemical Company;

- 308 tons of heavy distillate, 300 tons of industrial liquefied gas of Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company;

- 300 tons of pentose (C7-C9), 150 tons of fuel oil, 125 tons of heavy distillate, 60 tons of pentane, and 42 tons of liquid nitrogen of Tabriz Oil Refining Company;

- 300 tons of heavy distillation of Jam Petrochemical Company;

- 300 tons of heavy tar oil of Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company;

- 200 tons of liquid nitrogen and 50 tons of liquid oxygen of the Persain Gulf Fajr Energy Company;

- 80 tons of liquid nitrogen and 80 tons of liquid oxygen of Mobarakeh Steel Company;

- 22 tons of liquid nitrogen of Sorena Arka Chemical Medical Industrial Company.

Furthermore, 128,000 tons of products will be on sale on the Iran Energy Exchange's export ring:

- 35,000 tons of naphtha, 8,000 tons of liquid gas (LPG) of the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company;

- 32,000 tons of naphtha of Lavan Oil Refining Company;

- 14,000 tons of pentane of Kangan Petro Refining Company;

- 13,100 tons of heavy naphtha, 12,000 tons of raffinate, and 1,200 tons of light naphtha of Nouri Petrochemical Company;

- 12,000 tons of raffinate, about 10,600 tons of heavy hydrocarbons, 3,000 tons of raffinate, and 500 tons of liquid gas of Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company;

- 7,060 tons of solvent 402 from Isfahan Oil Refinery Company;

- 2,000 tons of MTBE of Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company;

- 2,000 tons of raffinate from Shimi Baft Petrochemical Company;

- 1,000 tons of methanol of Fanavaran Petrochemical Company;

- 450 tons of pentose (C7-C9) and 200 tons of pentane of Tabriz Petrochemical Company.

The sale of hydrocarbons on the Iran Energy Exchange is vital to the country's economy. Iran seeks to boost exports and provide hydrocarbon products to local businesses through energy exchange.