Nuclear deal’s Joint Commission experts hold meeting in Tehran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) held a meeting at expert level in Tehran June 7, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Iranian experts as well as 25 experts from P4+1, including Germany, UK, France, Russia and China took part in the session, which was held at the Institute for Political and International Studies, the research body of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The former round of the meeting was held in Vienna May 25, following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, reached between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

The next meeting of the experts is planned to be held in one of the member states within one or two weeks.

The three European countries are trying to save the JCPOA under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for a lifting of international sanctions.

However, they have warned Iran that if it were not to abide by the terms of the deal, then they would also be forced to pull out and reimpose sanctions as Washington has done.

