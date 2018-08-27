Iran sells surplus heavy water despite US pressures – AEOI spokesman

Tehran, Iran, August 27

Trend:

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the government has managed to sell a relatively substantial amount of its surplus heavy water to a number of countries despite pressures exerted by Washington.

“We managed to sell our surplus heavy water to several countries despite efforts by the US to stop to dissuade the countries from purchasing the heavy water,” Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iran's "Young Journalist Club" website on August 27.

Despite the pressures and obstacles, we have succeeded in targeting proper markets for our heavy water, he added.

Noting that Iran’s new reactor will need 65 tons of heavy water, the senior official said the country’s nuclear agency has stored 130 tons of heavy water.

Iran and the Group P5+1 (also known as the E3+3) reached a conclusion on the JCPOA in July 2015 and started to implement it in January 2016.

According to the accord, “Iran will redesign and rebuild a modernized heavy water research reactor in Arak, based on an agreed conceptual design, using fuel enriched up to 3.67 percent, in a form of an international partnership which will certify the final outcome."

In November 2015, the document on redesigning the heavy water reactor was signed by all parties of the JCPOA.

