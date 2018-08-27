Iran sells surplus heavy water despite US pressures – AEOI spokesman

27 August 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 27

Trend:

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the government has managed to sell a relatively substantial amount of its surplus heavy water to a number of countries despite pressures exerted by Washington.

“We managed to sell our surplus heavy water to several countries despite efforts by the US to stop to dissuade the countries from purchasing the heavy water,” Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iran's "Young Journalist Club" website on August 27.

Despite the pressures and obstacles, we have succeeded in targeting proper markets for our heavy water, he added.

Noting that Iran’s new reactor will need 65 tons of heavy water, the senior official said the country’s nuclear agency has stored 130 tons of heavy water.

Iran and the Group P5+1 (also known as the E3+3) reached a conclusion on the JCPOA in July 2015 and started to implement it in January 2016.

According to the accord, “Iran will redesign and rebuild a modernized heavy water research reactor in Arak, based on an agreed conceptual design, using fuel enriched up to 3.67 percent, in a form of an international partnership which will certify the final outcome."

In November 2015, the document on redesigning the heavy water reactor was signed by all parties of the JCPOA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran says Britain replaces US in redesigning Arak reactor based on P5+1 decision
Nuclear Program 14:35
Iran says in talks with Russia to produce more nuclear power
Business 25 August 15:23
US JCPOA pullout failed to affect Iran nuclear activities, AEOI chief says
Nuclear Program 22 August 13:21
Trump’s offer for talks with Iran "publicity stunt", says Zarif
Nuclear Program 6 August 16:20
EU, France, Germany, UK "deeply regret" re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
Politics 6 August 14:48
IAEA’s inspection of Iranian university confirmed
Nuclear Program 19 July 13:07
Latest
Baku oil refinery to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 16:49
Azerbaijan’s share in AIIB capital stock down
Economy news 16:48
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 16:27
Nokia secures 500 million euro EU loan for 5G development
ICT 16:26
Afghanistan buys oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
Uzbekistan establishes production of mobile gas filling stations
Uzbekistan 16:23
Turkey detains about 200 illegal migrants
Turkey 16:23
Iran, Australia sign deal to jointly produce electric cars
Business 16:19
Iran’s gas exports to Turkey down by nearly half
Business 16:18