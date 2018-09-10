Iran says deal signed with EU nation to fortify Tehran reactor

10 September 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 10

Trend:

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said the Tehran reactor has been fully redesigned, adding that the country has signed a major agreement with a European country to fortify it.

“The Tehran reactor has been completely redesigned compared to two years ago,” Salehi said on September 9, IRNA reported.

Iran has signed a major agreement with a European nation to fortify the reactor, he added.

He further referred to the completion of a facility to produce advanced centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear plant and said, “The leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) ordered us to set up and complete a very advanced hall for the construction of modern centrifuges, and this hall has now been fully equipped and set up.”

Salehi said Khamenei also ordered development of nuclear-powered ships, and that project would take 10-15 years to complete.

The recent nuclear developments came after the US president on May 8 pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans.

