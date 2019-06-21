JCPOA commisison to discuss Iranian nuclear deal on June 28

21 June 2019 04:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal will hold a session in Vienna on June 28, European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement released on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 28 June 2019. The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini by EEAS Secretary General Helga Schmid and will be attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran," the statement said.

"The meeting has been called with the intention of ensuring the continued implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects and discuss ways to tackle challenges arising from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran, as well as recent announcements by Iran regarding the implementation of its nuclear commitments," the statement added.

On 8 May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal reached in 2015. The deal placed restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for lifting UN Security Council sanctions from Tehran, as well as US and EU sanctions. On 8 May 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced temporary suspension of compliance with the JCPOA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Official of oil ministry of Iran arrested for smuggling money abroad
Iran 20 June 17:22
Companies producing cryptocurrency to be cut off electricity in Iran
Business 20 June 15:39
Iran has sufficient supplies of medicines – official
Iran 20 June 15:27
Foreign ministry: Iran warns those who intend to attack country’s territory
Politics 20 June 15:04
Iran’s National Development Fund: No limit for supporting private sector projects
Business 20 June 14:54
Iran's knowledge based companies revenues hit $250 million
Iran 20 June 14:35
Latest
Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi military positions in Yemen's Hudaydah
Arab World 05:20
Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi utility station
Arab World 03:07
TAP carrying out completion works at all three stations (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 02:12
OSCE MG co-chairs spread joint statement following meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Politics 02:00
Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on Washington meeting of FMs
Politics 01:50
TAP to minimize work on offshore section in summer months (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 01:20
TAP intends to award contracts for 40 operations in 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 01:00
Managing director: TAP is more than 88% complete (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 00:51
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for children with physical disabilities (PHOTO)
Society 00:38