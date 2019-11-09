Iran able to enrich uranium up to 60%, says atomic energy agency spokesman

9 November 2019 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has the capacity to enrich uranium up to 60%, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday, far more than is required for most civilian uses but short of the 90% needed to make nuclear bomb fuel, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The organization has the possibility to produce 5%, 20% and 60%, and has this capacity,” AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said during a news conference at the underground Fordow nuclear plant, the official IRIB news agency reported.

