Iranian MFA: Iran not prohibited from carrying out missile tests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

UN Resolution 2231 does not prohibit Iran from carrying out any missile tests, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a press conference in Tabriz, Trend reports via Young Journalists Club (YJC).

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA) is purely about nuclear program, Mousavi noted, adding that Iran discussed nuclear issues in the JPOA meetings, not missiles.

Iran is worried about the new missile test of the US, and believes that the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) will destabilize the world, the ministry spokesman said.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On Sept. 5, Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On Nov. 5, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news