Method of enriching uranium relies on pre-scheduled plan

Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organization Kazem Gharibabadi says that change in the method of enriching 60-percent uranium is based on a pre-scheduled plan, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Gharibabadi made the remarks on Thursday while speaking about the fresh report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Iran's nuclear activities in Natanz site, the center of Iran.

The change was not a new issue, said he, adding that it is completely related to technical decisions and measures.

Such a change was also predicted at the design information questionnaire presented by Iran to the IAEA last week, the ambassador noted.

IAEA has verified through a report that IR-4 machines enrich to up to 20 percent, and IR-6 are used to enrich to up to 60 percent.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran has begun installing more advanced centrifuges used for enriching uranium at the Natanz nuclear site which was hit by an act of sabotage a few weeks ago.