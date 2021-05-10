Various results achieved in Vienna every day – Iran’s MFA

Nuclear Program 10 May 2021 15:32 (UTC+04:00)
Various results achieved in Vienna every day – Iran’s MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Various results are achieved every day in the discussions between Iran and the member countries of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna city of Austria, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference today, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman said that discussions in connection with the lifting of US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities are underway in Vienna.

He added that the US has agreed to fulfill most of Iran's necessary commitments. However, there are a number of issues that the US side does not accept.

According to Khatibzadeh, of course, there are serious differences in the discussions for this reason. The results of the talks are being researched in Tehran, and Tehran's position is being declared to the Iranian negotiating team every day. Instructions prepared in Tehran are in accordance with Vienna talks.

As reported, the discussions are underway between Iran and the 4 + 1 group (Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany) in Vienna.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament has decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal.

Iran's Fordow nuclear facility currently produces 17-20 grams of 20-percent enriched uranium per hour.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges must be installed. The operations have been begun in this regard, and more than 320 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

Iran announced on April 13 that it has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in bank cash turnover in 4M2021
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in bank cash turnover in 4M2021
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan hold phone conversation Politics 16:10
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general Politics 15:44
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 15:34
Uzbekistan eyes ratifying two more conventions of International Labor Organization Uzbekistan 15:33
Cargo movements in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port up Transport 15:32
Iran reveals details of saffron exports Business 15:32
Various results achieved in Vienna every day – Iran’s MFA Nuclear Program 15:32
Oil gains after cyberattack forces shutdown of U.S. fuel pipelines Oil&Gas 15:20
Heydar Aliyev saved independent Azerbaijan from disappearing from political map - Russian expert Politics 15:10
Iran, Saudi Arabia conduct both bilateral, regional talks – Iran's MFA Politics 15:07
Registration of presidential candidates starts in Iran Politics 15:07
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports grows Transport 15:07
President Ilham Aliyev ends visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Politics 14:46
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in bank cash turnover in 4M2021 Finance 14:46
Uzbekneftegaz reveals indicators of oil and gas production and processing in 4M2021 Oil&Gas 14:46
Uzbekistan and France sign cooperation program Uzbekistan 14:38
Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC opens tender for refueling vehicle Tenders 14:38
Political will of Heydar Aliyev bearing fruit - colonel general Politics 14:36
Carbon price to rise, as governments pursue deeper decarbonisation strategies Oil&Gas 14:35
Iran expects to increase vaccination Society 14:25
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Azerbaijan Television Politics 14:12
Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 75,000 people Society 14:00
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 8,465 per day Russia 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev views Ordubad railway station Politics 13:28
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad Politics 13:26
President Ilham Aliyev views construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant Politics 12:54
ERIELL to work on wells at field in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 12:54
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 12:35
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Julfa-Ordubad highway Politics 12:29
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 tomatoes export revealed Uzbekistan 12:29
Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:26
Kazakhstan-Israel trade plummets y-o-y Business 12:17
Uzbekistan to connect number of small industrial zones to utility networks ICT 12:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:16
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 70 mb YTD Oil&Gas 11:55
EBRD, EIB, Proparco to fund construction of solar power plant in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Oil&Gas 11:52
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Artificial Insemination Center in Nakhchivan Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan creating 'green' energy zone in liberated Karabakh Economy 11:41
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Nakhchivan Garrison Central Hospital Politics 11:36
President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Nakhchivan branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Politics 11:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:29
Bank of Israel cuts government bond purchases Israel 11:26
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction of “ASAN xidmət” Center in Nakhchivan Politics 11:24
Turkey's 4M2021 steel exports to Turkmenistan shrink Turkey 11:22
Armenian Parliament to reconsider issue of electing new prime minister Armenia 11:22
Iran increases sturgeon farming Business 11:20
World's largest cargo plane with UK Covid aid takes off for India Other News 11:19
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan Azerbaijan 11:19
India to recruit 400 retired medical officers of AMC, SSC; Defence Ministry issues orders Other News 11:16
Iran eyes to expand ties Turkmenistan Business 11:16
Indian-Led Ground-Breaking Cancer Test Hopes To Launch This Year Other News 11:15
President Aliyev attends opening of military aerodrome of Special Combined Arms Army Politics 11:11
Iran to renovate public transport fleet Business 11:05
Iranian water and electricity companies to enter EAEU market Business 11:04
Artists of Int'l Arts Festival create 'Kharybulbul' model in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 11:02
Indian and Indonesian navies carry out military drill in southern Arabian Sea Other News 11:01
President Aliyev attends presentation of new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport (PHOTO) Politics 11:01
Iran continues investments for dev't of postal network Business 11:00
Iran, Serbia to expand ties by preferential trade agreement Business 10:57
Iran to inaugurate new national housing units Business 10:52
Iran's NIGTC announces tender for intelligent pipes Tenders 10:50
Iran to return to its full oil production capacity by early 2023, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 10:49
India, EU hold virtual summit to boost overall ties Other News 10:48
Stand Firmly With India In This Challenging Time: European Commission Chief Other News 10:47
JP Morgan expects global oil demand to surge over summer Oil&Gas 10:40
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit (PHOTO) Politics 10:40
UK PM Johnson to announce next phase of COVID lockdown easing Europe 10:35
Over 170 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, says Indian government Other News 10:35
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi temple's medical supplies, oxygen reach India Other News 10:34
Iran allocates funds for flood control projects Business 10:27
Iranian currency rates for May 10 Finance 10:27
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 10 Uzbekistan 10:27
Iran's main Stock Exchange sees decline Business 10:27
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 10:24
Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America US 10:19
Los Angeles-made film highlights Azerbaijan’s role in defeating Nazi Germany Politics 10:13
Bahar Azadi gold coin price increase in Iran Finance 09:59
Iran's NIDC to start exploration excavations in Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 09:59
Iran to launch number of facilities in free trade, special economic zones Business 09:59
Investments in mining sector of Iran's Zanjan Province increase Business 09:59
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company sees increase in sales Oil&Gas 09:59
Iran to restore several mines in Qom Province Business 09:47
Perpetuation of fascist ideology by Armenia - catastrophic for whole world - Israeli expert Politics 09:45
Iran shares data on exports from Semnan Province Business 09:36
Iran discloses number of cars supplied with dual fuel free of charge Oil&Gas 09:36
Likelihood of interest rate decrease in Azerbaijan seems very low – Unicapital Finance 09:32
Foundation of apartments to be laid in Iran's Yazd Province Construction 09:28
Eleven people killed in bombing of bus in Southern Afghanistan - officials Other News 08:58
Fauci says U.S. COVID-19 death toll undercounted US 08:29
Heydar Aliyev is a man who gave wings to Azerbaijan in most difficult conditions - Yuli Gusman Politics 08:00
Vaccination of citizens over 18 starts in Azerbaijan Society 07:32
Poll shows 60% of Japanese want Games cancelled Other News 06:42
Ministry discloses number of ships received by big port in southern Turkey in 1Q2021 Turkey 06:01
Brazil reports 1,024 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 05:38
UN Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on Monday Other News 05:12
Gaza militants fire 2 rockets at southern Israel: military Israel 04:31
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj ritual under COVID-19 measures Arab World 03:52
Hamilton overtakes Verstappen to win F1 Spanish GP Other News 03:13
UK records another 1,770 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Europe 02:32
EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June - Commissioner Europe 01:43
All news