Iran-Switzerland trade depends on JCPOA talks- official

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 16

Trend:

The head of the Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce said that by the potential revival of JCPOA, the two countries have a capacity of $10 billion of trade.

The implementation of JCPOA will lead to the expansion of exports to Switzerland, the head of the Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce Sharif Nezam Mafi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He noted that Iran's export products, including gas and raw materials, are needed by Switzerland, and its importing products, such as health and agricultural products, are needed by Iran.

He went on to say that the provision of conditions for the sale and direct delivery of natural gas will bring a huge change in economic relations between the two countries.

"The lifting of sanctions will increase the volume of trade with Switzerland," he said. "In that case, we can use the blocked money to import the industry needed products.”

“Traders in various guilds hope to increase trade between the two countries by normalizing banking performance and lifting sanctions,” Mafi stressed.

According to IRNA, during the last Iranian year (between March 2020 to March 2021), a total of 145 million tons of goods worth $73 million were traded between Iran and Switzerland.