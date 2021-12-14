Iran's proposals in Vienna negotiations based on previous talks - official

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.14

Trend:

Iran's proposals in Vienna negotiations based on the framework of previous talks, said the government's spokesman, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran's plan has been fully transparent since the start of negotiations, Ali Bahadori Jahromi noted.

"Iran has not withdrawn from the previous agreement, and all its actions and proposals are based on the previous negotiations. If other parties show serious intentions there would definitely be an agreement," he indicated.

The actions of the European troika were to pressure Iran by claiming Iran's proposals were beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he stressed.