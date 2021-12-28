Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said reaching an agreement which entails removal of anti-Iran sanctions is the key to success of the eighth round of the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Talking to Iranian correspondents here after conclusion of the eighth round of Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), Bagheri said that almost all countries participating in the meeting emphasized the priority of lifting the illegal and oppressive sanctions against Iran.
It was also decided expert and joint meetings to be held as of next morning will focus on the issue of lifting sanctions, he added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview)
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)