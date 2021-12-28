Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said reaching an agreement which entails removal of anti-Iran sanctions is the key to success of the eighth round of the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Talking to Iranian correspondents here after conclusion of the eighth round of Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), Bagheri said that almost all countries participating in the meeting emphasized the priority of lifting the illegal and oppressive sanctions against Iran.

It was also decided expert and joint meetings to be held as of next morning will focus on the issue of lifting sanctions, he added.