Iran's goal is to commercialize nuclear industry - AEOI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The main goal of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in its nuclear research (including uranium enrichment, etc.) is to commercialize its nuclear industry by producing various types of products, Spokesman of the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.

Kamalvandi noted that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has implemented a number of pilot industrial programs. So, currently, Iran has markets for heavy water sales and has a large number of customers.

“Iran should pass the stage where its nuclear industry does not consist of only uranium enrichment and production of centrifuges. Of course, uranium enrichment and the installation of centrifuges are important issues. However, since the nuclear industry is a wider and more effective area, various programs should be implemented in this area,” he added.

The spokesman stressed that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran wants the private sector to enter the nuclear industry. Because the private sector can provide both investments and market demand.

According to him, currently, Iranian start-up companies are actively involved in the nuclear industry.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament has decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal.

Iran's Fordow nuclear facility currently produces 17-20 grams of 20-percent enriched uranium per hour.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

According to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

