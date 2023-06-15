Germany concerned about Iran's uranium enrichment ambitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Germany's newly published national security strategy has blamed Iran for blocking of a nuclear arms deal with world powers, Trend reports.

The strategy, consisting of a 76-page document, emphasizes that Iran's regional activities and its conventional missile program are contributing to heightened tensions.

The document highlights Iran's human rights violations and its ongoing pursuit of nuclear ambitions, including the production of highly enriched fissile material.

The report, approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet, also states that Iran has obstructed efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 agreement that aimed to curb Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifted sanctions.

Since the US withdrew from the deal in 2018, Iran has openly exceeded the agreed-upon limits, such as enriching uranium to a level deemed inconsistent with civilian purposes by Western powers.

The German security blueprint further expresses concern that Iran's missile program and regional policies are escalating tensions and may contribute to increased proliferation in the region.

Earlier, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that enrichment of uranium to 60-percent level in Iran is in the direction of the implementation of the strategic step plan adopted by the Iranian parliament.

The vice president stressed that this decision of the Iranian parliament is implemented by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Uranium enrichment to 60 percent is used for various uses, including production of radioisotopes, detectors, etc.