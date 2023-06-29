Iran's nuclear activities: Biden administration prepared to take action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Biden administration has been clear that we are prepared to take action to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.

While answering one of the reporter's question on the direct talks with Iranian officials on the nuclear deal, the Department has once again denied any involvement of the US in this process.

"We continue to remain in close touch with allies and partners, including in the region, about the various areas of concern that we have with Iran. I will note that rumors about a nuclear deal, interim or otherwise, are false and misleading. And we’ll continue to remain focused on constraining Iran’s destabilizing behavior through diplomatic pressure, close coordination with our allies and partners, and de-escalation steps in the region as well," Patel said.

Earlier, it was reported that the US and Iran have been having indirect talks recently, with mediation of such countries as Oman in regard with the JCPOA.

After the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA in 2018, the Iranian side has repeatedly stated that no discussions with the US have been held, and will not be held if the US does not return to this plan.