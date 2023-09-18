Iran revokes IAEA inspectors’ licenses amid Western pressure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Iran has revoked the licenses of several inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in response to political pressure from Western countries on the IAEA, Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, Iran had previously cautioned against political pressures on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to concerns about the agency’s misuse by other nations.

On September 16, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that Iran has revoked the licenses of one-third of IAEA’s core inspection team assigned to Iran.

“Iran has expressed its expectation that Western countries should abstain from misusing international organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and should instead foster an environment conducive to the professional and unbiased functioning of such organizations,” he said.

The spokesman also pointed out that Iran will maintain its constructive engagement with the agency in line with the terms of the agreements, emphasizing the need for IAEA’s objectivity.

Iran states that it cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in only two frameworks: the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the safeguards rules.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In discussions on nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

---

