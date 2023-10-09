Iran says no date set for JCPOA talks, urges other parties to fulfill obligations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. There is no timetable for resuming negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany), spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on October 9, Trend reports.

The spokesman stressed that Iran has always kept the door open for dialogue, but rejected the accusations of the US and some European countries that Iran has violated its commitments under the JCPOA.

Kanaani added that the JCPOA is a multilateral agreement and all parties should abide by their obligations.

He also pointed out that if the US and Europe fulfill their obligations, Iran will also return to full compliance.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets abroad. Iran responded by gradually reducing its adherence to the JCPOA, increasing its uranium enrichment level and stockpile beyond the limits set by the deal.

Iran wants all parties to return to the JCPOA simultaneously and expects the sanctions against it to be lifted. The US and some European countries want Iran to scale back its nuclear activities and ensure that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access its funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

