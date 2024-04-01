Iran to showcase its nuclear achievements - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. In a week (April 8), Iran will host a presentation of new achievements in the nuclear sphere, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

According to him, work in this direction is currently underway. The National Day of Nuclear Technology will be observed in a week.

The Iranian vice president provided no additional details regarding the achievement presentation.

Eslami went on to say that in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024), significant progress was made in the country's nuclear sector and uranium mines. The country will make moves in this manner this year as well (March 20, 2024–March 20, 2025).

Since 2006, Iran has celebrated April 8 as National Nuclear Technology Day.

Iran uses its nuclear program in agriculture, health, electricity, and other fields, and for this purpose, it has taken steps to discover uranium, mine uranium stones, produce yellowcake, and so on.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the Iranian parliament's vote, Iran halted implementing extra safeguards and protocols specified in the nuclear deal on February 23. As a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring system was cut by 20-30 percent.

Based on Article 26 of the nuclear accord, if one party fails to meet its responsibilities, the other party may suspend all or part of them, and if Iran considers that the P5+1 has failed to fulfill its commitments under the accord, it may raise the problem with the joint commission.

