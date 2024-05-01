Use of peaceful nuclear program stands Iran's inherent right - Iran's VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Iran considers it its natural right to use its nuclear program for peaceful purposes, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

He believes that every member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has the right to enjoy their inherent rights. This isn't a political issue. Iran has frequently demonstrated the issue during the course of cooperation with the IAEA, and the IAEA has accepted it.

Responding to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's recent statement about Iran acquiring an atomic bomb, Eslami stated that this is not Grossi's position. This is the media's position. As Grossi earlier stated that there is no evidence that Iran would obtain an atomic bomb.

"Iran has not barred any IAEA inspector from coming to Iran. A total of 130 IAEA inspectors have permission to visit Iran. They are now visiting nuclear facilities," he said.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, recently told the media that, following the collapse of nuclear negotiations, Iran has come dangerously close to creating an atomic bomb. No other country without an atomic bomb has enriched uranium by 60 percent. Iran has enriched more uranium than is required to produce an atomic weapon. A 90-percent enriched uranium is required to create an atomic bomb. However, theoretically, uranium enriched at 60 percent is essentially equivalent to uranium enriched at 90 percent.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel