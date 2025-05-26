Iran rules out temporary deal in indirect talks with US - spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Reaching a temporary agreement in the ongoing indirect talks with the US has never been on Iran's agenda, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In his statement at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that some media outlets have mentioned a possible temporary deal within the talks between Tehran and Washington, but no such initiative has been proposed, including in the latest round of negotiations.

Baghaei mentioned that Iran and the United States are on the same page with Oman regarding any proposals that Oman, playing the role of an intermediary, thinks could do the trick. He emphasized that uranium enrichment remains an integral part of Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program and that Iran’s red lines will be taken into account in any suggestions from Oman.

“The time and place for the next round of talks have not yet been determined. Both sides are consulting with Oman, which will share its opinion with both parties once a final conclusion is reached,” Baghaei said.

To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

