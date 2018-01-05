Iranians march to express support for government – state media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A large number of people have taken to streets across Iran to express support for the Islamic Republic on the third day of pro-government demonstrations responding to the recent turmoil in the country.

“People have taken to the streets in major cities across Iran for a third consecutive day to reiterate support for the Islamic establishment following scattered riots in some parts of the vast country,” Press TV reported.

According to the report, the capital Tehran and the cities of Tabriz, Sari and Kerman hold pro-government rallies on Friday.

“Demonstrators denounced violence by those who infiltrated peaceful protests to turn them into scenes of confrontation and attack on public property.”

Following the protests, Iran over the last week saw turmoil and political unrest in several cities across the country, which eventually took the lives of at least 21, including the law enforcement forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news