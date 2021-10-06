Possibilities for creating "3+ 3" cooperation format being discussed – Lavrov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Possibilities for creating a "3+3" cooperation format in the region are being discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a press conference in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
According to Lavrov, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia and Turkey will be represented in this format.
Reportedly, on Oct. 5, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian visited Russia at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.
