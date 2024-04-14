Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran threatens countries that provide assistance to Israel

Politics Materials 14 April 2024 01:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iran threatens countries that provide assistance to Israel

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Any country that opens its territory or airstrip to Israel to attack Iran will receive a strong response from Iran, Iran's Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said, Trend reports.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

