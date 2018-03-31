Air pollution hits Iranian capital amid holidays

31 March 2018 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Despite the ongoing Nowruz holidays in Iran, air pollution has shrouded the capital Tehran’s sky for a fifth consecutive day.

The air quality index of Tehran on Saturday morning hit 102, dangerous for sensitive groups, YJC reported.

The elderly, patients, children and pregnant women are advised to stay indoors due to the air pollution.

The residents of Tehran expected to experience clean air conditions during the ongoing holidays which mark the beginning of new Iranian calendar year on March 20.

Over the last fiscal year, heavy air pollution shut down schools in the capital city for several days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran rests hope on scrappage scheme to create jobs, clean air
Business 11 February 09:37
Schools in Iran closed for third straight day due to heavy air pollution
Society 7 February 12:01
Iran rests hope on scrappage scheme to create jobs, clean air
Business 6 February 12:57
Iran phases outs low quality cars amid concerns over killer smog
Commentary 1 January 08:00
Iran phases outs low quality cars amid concerns over killer smog
Business 26 December 2017 21:51
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 20
Business 20 December 2017 18:10
Breathing in Delhi air equivalent to smoking 44 cigarettes a day
World 10 November 2017 17:26
Environmental risks kill 1.7 mln children every year: WHO
Other News 6 March 2017 17:36
Air pollution in Tehran reaches alarming levels, schools closed
Society 17 January 2016 13:49
Iran ready to substitute old bikes to battle air pollution
Business 31 December 2015 16:49
Air pollution reaches peak level in Tehran
Society 15 December 2015 11:34