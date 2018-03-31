Air pollution hits Iranian capital amid holidays

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Despite the ongoing Nowruz holidays in Iran, air pollution has shrouded the capital Tehran’s sky for a fifth consecutive day.

The air quality index of Tehran on Saturday morning hit 102, dangerous for sensitive groups, YJC reported.

The elderly, patients, children and pregnant women are advised to stay indoors due to the air pollution.

The residents of Tehran expected to experience clean air conditions during the ongoing holidays which mark the beginning of new Iranian calendar year on March 20.

Over the last fiscal year, heavy air pollution shut down schools in the capital city for several days.

