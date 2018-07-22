Several injured in building fire in Tehran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

At least 30 people were injured after a building in Tehran caught fire on July 22.

Firefighters are extinguishing the fire in the 21-story building which is located in Tehran’s north west, according to Iranian media.

The fire broke out on 15:25 local time and extended to several floors of the residential building.

One year ago following a disastrous incident at a shopping center in downtown Tehran several firefighters had been trapped and eventually killed as the Plasco building came down after a huge fire engulfed the top floors of the 17-story building.

Earlier Head of Iran Chamber of Guilds (ICG) Ali Fazeli said that about one third of commercial buildings in the country are in unsafe conditions.

There are about one million unsafe commercial buildings in Iran, according to the official.

