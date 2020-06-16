"Among the Hills" awarded at MENA film festival

Society 16 June 2020 01:29 (UTC+04:00)
"Among the Hills" awarded at MENA film festival

Iranian film "Among the Hills" directed by Mohammad Reza Keivanfar has been awarded at the fourth edition of MENA Short Film Festival in The Hague, the Netherlands, Trend reports citing Mehrnews.

‘Among The Hills’ won the Feature Film Award at the festival which was held on June 11-13.

The film is about the adventures of a teacher named Amir. Amir enters a strange border area. He is supposed to teach in a nomadic school. This school is an old bus with no students which is rented by the Education Office. The bus owner comes to take the bus. Amir enters nomadic life and asks the parents to help him keep the school. He notices the problems of nomadic women and children and faces self-immolation, poor health, ethnic intolerance, and hard living conditions for girls in the region. Due to the difficult circumstances, Amir must decide whether to continue his efforts or return to the city.

The film has also been screened at five other international festivals in South Korea, China, Canada, Sweden and France.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan plans to send business missions abroad in September
Azerbaijan plans to send business missions abroad in September
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15
Cargo transshipment between Kazakh Kuryk, Azerbaijani Alat ports down month-on-month
Cargo transshipment between Kazakh Kuryk, Azerbaijani Alat ports down month-on-month
Loading Bars
Latest
French coronavirus death toll stays under 30, cases slightly up Europe 02:17
"Among the Hills" awarded at MENA film festival Society 01:29
SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes Business 00:41
U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut US 15 June 23:52
German gov't to buy 300-mln-euro stake in vaccine developer CureVac Business 15 June 23:05
Azerbaijan plans to send business missions abroad in September Business 15 June 22:30
TURKPA’s commission holds online meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15 June 21:38
Subsistence minimum for average household down in Georgia Business 15 June 20:41
FIG discloses new planned dates of gymnastics competitions in Baku Society 15 June 20:40
Turkmenistan, Russia to lift restrictions on flights Turkmenistan 15 June 20:35
Liquified gas imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 15 June 20:27
Azerbaijan detects 367 new COVID-19 cases Society 15 June 20:16
Central Bank of Iran reveals value of foreign property Finance 15 June 19:48
Turkmenistan introducing electronic information database Turkmenistan 15 June 19:45
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization to purchase new ships Business 15 June 19:40
Georgia, Germany discuss cooperation prospects Business 15 June 19:32
French SUEZ to modernize water supply of Tashkent Construction 15 June 19:24
Iran to take all measures to unblock Iranian assets in South Korea Business 15 June 19:18
Kazakhstan sets unified prices for liquified gas wholesale sales Oil&Gas 15 June 19:10
Turkey discloses data on transit cargo transportation from Azerbaijan via its territory Turkey 15 June 18:28
Georgia sees growth in aviation oil imports in May 2020 Oil&Gas 15 June 18:27
Share of oil sector in Iran's GDP plummets Finance 15 June 18:23
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 16 Oil&Gas 15 June 18:14
TABIB talks increase in number of coronavirus infected people in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Society 15 June 18:10
Intercompany relations to be legally regulated at Kazakhstan's metallurgy market Business 15 June 17:56
Azerbaijan changes rules for issuing soft loans Economy 15 June 17:30
Kazakhstan approves information exchange agreement in int'l transportation with China Business 15 June 17:26
Iran calls on South Korean banks to unblock assets Business 15 June 17:23
Iran to boost house construction to curb high prices Business 15 June 17:13
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 15 June 17:07
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of cereals harvested as of June 15 Business 15 June 17:03
Iran discloses value of petrochemical products export Oil&Gas 15 June 16:46
Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector eyes cooperation with foreign companies in IT sphere Economy 15 June 16:43
Georgia’s cargo transportation to Turkey down Turkey 15 June 16:36
Iran Fisheries Organization plans to increase production Business 15 June 16:35
Largest copper producer of Uzbekistan boosts production of non-standard equipment Business 15 June 16:24
Review of Georgia's domestic tourism statistics Tourism 15 June 16:24
Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 15 June 16:09
Money transfers to Georgia down Finance 15 June 16:09
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia drops Turkey 15 June 16:04
Iran may decisively respond to IAEA's non-constructive position - MFA Iran 15 June 16:00
Turkmenistan to develop industrial sector while using country’s raw materials Turkmenistan 15 June 15:50
Cargo transshipment between Kazakh Kuryk, Azerbaijani Alat ports down month-on-month Transport 15 June 15:41
Uzbekistan resumes car sales in Russia Business 15 June 15:38
JP Morgan: Oil prices to reset to $41/bbl in 4Q 2020 Oil&Gas 15 June 15:34
Iran's FM: Turkey, Iran discussing issue of opening borders Turkey 15 June 15:32
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz, Balkan regions start wheat harvesting Turkmenistan 15 June 15:30
Azerbaijan, India to organize ICT business missions Business 15 June 15:26
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for procurement of spare parts for valves Tenders 15 June 15:22
Cavusoglu: Stability in Iran - very important for Turkey World 15 June 15:18
Kazakhstan's national currency drops in price against US dollar Finance 15 June 15:17
AZAL expands list of Turkish clinics whose certificate of COVID-19 testing is valid on flights from Istanbul to Baku Society 15 June 15:16
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 15 June 15:15
Georgia resumes railway services Transport 15 June 15:12
Iran aims to become energy hub in the region Oil&Gas 15 June 15:06
Azerbaijan sees growth in gypsum production Business 15 June 15:03
Georgia opens domestic tourism Transport 15 June 15:01
Geostat: External merchandise trade shrinks in Georgia Business 15 June 15:01
Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund to make dividend payments Finance 15 June 14:59
Turkmenistan, EU discuss countering spread of COVID-19 Turkmenistan 15 June 14:56
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 15 Society 15 June 14:46
Value of Iran's gross domestic product rising Business 15 June 14:41
Azerbaijan reveals its five-month volume of precious metal mining Finance 15 June 14:33
Iran to open at least 65 electricity and water projects by March 2021 Business 15 June 14:24
Investments into Kazakhstan's fixed assets slightly up Business 15 June 14:14
Uzbekistan to expand partnership with Poland Business 15 June 14:01
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Uzbekistan down nearly in half Turkey 15 June 13:56
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Deposit Insurance Fund increase Finance 15 June 13:55
Shares of Iranian pension fund's subsidiaries to be traded at stock exchange Business 15 June 13:45
Turkey's cement export to US, int'l markets drops Turkey 15 June 13:26
Iran reveals value of exports through customs of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 15 June 13:20
Georgia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 15 June 13:08
Trans Caspian Pipeline could affect structure of int’l system for decades to come Oil&Gas 15 June 13:08
National Iranian South Oil Company to follow up on development plans Oil&Gas 15 June 13:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day (PHOTO) Politics 15 June 13:04
Deputy Minister says Iran's petrochemical plans to be achieved on time Oil&Gas 15 June 12:59
Azerbaijan discloses its overall trade turnover data Business 15 June 12:49
Uzbekistan to launch new projects in districts of Syrdarya region Business 15 June 12:47
Liquidity in Iran increases Finance 15 June 12:34
Turkmenistan, US discuss dev’t of bilateral partnership in various fields Business 15 June 12:34
Turkey records surge in job seekers going to Azerbaijan Turkey 15 June 12:33
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 8-12 Oil&Gas 15 June 12:16
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender for wells cleaning Tenders 15 June 12:09
Iran discloses amount of external debt Finance 15 June 11:54
Ministerial Commissioner: Hungary ready for receiving gas via Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 15 June 11:49
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of calibration cylinders Tenders 15 June 11:48
Russia's demand for Turkish electrical goods increases Turkey 15 June 11:44
Turkmenistan may prepare joint review of country's oil, gas, energy sectors with IEA Oil&Gas 15 June 11:41
Kazakhstan's revenue from cargo transportation via railways goes up Business 15 June 11:40
Turkey reveals data on real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 15 June 11:38
State Assets Management Agency of Uzbekistan sells big restaurant at online auction Business 15 June 11:36
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15 June 11:25
Iran's copper production decreases Business 15 June 11:18
Kazakhstan decreases import of Chinese-made goods Business 15 June 11:15
Electrical goods export from Turkey to Azerbaijan down Turkey 15 June 11:10
Turkey-to-Russia cargo transportation data disclosed Turkey 15 June 11:08
Iranian currency rates for June 15 Finance 15 June 11:00
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 16-22 Finance 15 June 10:49
Retail trade volume down in major Kazakhstan's cities Business 15 June 10:47
Iran may establish free trade zones in Mazandaran Province Business 15 June 10:43
All news