Iran talks COVID-19 vaccination

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 12

Trend:

The head of the scientific committee of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus expressed hope that the Coronavirus vaccination will begin at a certain level from June.

Referring to the Iranian Coronavirus vaccine, the head of the scientific committee of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control Mostafa Ghanei said that "We are going to start phase 3 in May," Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Once the vaccine is made, it can be used by everyone, but keep in mind that the flu vaccine is 60 percent effective, or the tuberculosis vaccine is much less effective, so there is no vaccine that is 100 percent effective," he said.

"We still do not have enough knowledge about the Coronavirus vaccine, for example, the dose of vaccine needed for a child or pregnant person," he added.

"There is a possibility that Iran will be three to four months behind the world in terms of vaccination," he warned.

"The vaccine is part of prevention policy," he said. "Even when the vaccine comes to the market, other preventative measures such as wearing masks and hand washing should be continued."

He went on to note that Iran tries its best and put its all energy on domestic production.

"The Chinese vaccine with the lowest price, will be about $12, but the Iranian-made vaccine will cost us about $7," he says referring to the cost of the vaccine.

"The Chinese vaccine has not yet finished phase 3, and as soon as the vaccination becomes public, it will be clear how effective the vaccine is," he said.