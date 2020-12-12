Iran to order coronavirus vaccine - Iranian President

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.12

Trend:

The Iranian government has ordered the purchase of coronavirus vaccine and the Central Bank of Iran has made the necessary coordination, said the Iranian President.

"We will import vaccine and would provide it to healthcare staff at first," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"All the necessary actions have been implemented and would be done for obtaining the vaccine. There have also been efforts to provide any help to knowledge-based companies for domestic production of the vaccine," he said.

"The WHO has not officially approved any vaccine yet but I have ordered the purchase of vaccine and the Central Bank of Iran is cooperating and the vaccine would arrive and provide to health care staff and groups with more risk," he noted.

"More vaccines would be provided later so people's health conditions would improve. Only 12 counties are in red zones and the rest are either in orange or yellow, we would succeed to curb the red zones to orange and yellow," Rouhani added.

"In centers that have large populations including elderly houses, prisons, and barracks, we ask all health protocols would be followed to ensure the centers are virus-free," he said.

He went on to say that the mortality rate has declined from 500 per day to 200 per day. There have been good actions implemented by the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus, law enforcement, trade unions, NGO's and the Red Crescent in recent weeks to reduce the infection.

The official has advised people to avoid family gatherings in the Yald Night celebration of the winter solstice on December 20 and visit relatives virtually.