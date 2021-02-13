Explosion at Iran-Afghanistan border customs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A gas tanker exploded in the neutral zone of Dogharoon customs (called Islam Qala in Afghanistan) on the border with Afghanistan in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province, Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing IRICA.

According to Latifi, necessary steps have been taken for removing the trucks from the area.

The spokesman added that firefighters and rescuers were called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

It is reported that several trucks carrying fuel caught fire in the explosion.

There is no information provided about dead and wounded. The cause of the accident was not disclosed.