Iran begins 3rd phase of clinical trial for Cuba's COVID-19 vaccine

Iran started on Monday the third phase of the clinical trial for Cuba's Soberana 02 vaccine against COVID-19, in an event in the central city of Isfahan attended by Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under a cooperation agreement between Cuba's Finlay Institute of Vaccines and the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the Soberana 02 vaccine is being tried on 24,000 Iranian volunteers, aged between 18 and 80, official IRNA news agency reported.

As published on Sunday by Iranian daily Tehran Times, Iran is also currently engaged in international cooperation projects to develop COVID-19 vaccines with Russia and Australia.

Also, four domestic vaccine projects have already reached the human trial stage in Iran. The most advanced Iranian vaccine project, COVIran Barekat, entered the third phase of clinical trials on Sunday.