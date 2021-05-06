Several more strains of coronavirus detected in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A mutated ‘African strain’ of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been revealed in about 35-38 people in the Hormozgan Province (southern Iran), the Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran Saeed Namaki told reporters, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The minister noted that one of the problems of the 'African strain' is the ineffectiveness of treatments. Most vaccines produced to date are ineffective to this strain of coronavirus.

Namaki added that moreover, three people in Iran's Qom Province were found to be infected with a mutated ‘Indian strain’ of the coronavirus.

"In addition, it has been revealed that 10 Indian workers in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province have been infected with the ‘Indo-California (hybrid) strain’ of coronavirus. Workers of a factory in Yazd Province were also infected with the strain,” he said.

If such strains spread in Iran, there will be a problem in Iran's health system, the minister stressed.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.59 million people have been infected, and 73,568 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.03 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.