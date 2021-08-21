Iran shares data on number of imported vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 21

Trend:

Iran has received the 21st batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on August 20.

The total number of imported vaccines since February has reached 25.5 million doses, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

So far, 38 batches of imported vaccines, was received by Iran from different countries, including China, Japan, Russia, Italy, South Korea, and India, Deputy Chief of Customs, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi announced.

Iran was among the first countries to be hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. It is currently battling its fifth wave, driven by the Delta variant. Official figures suggest that more than 4.3 million people have been infected, and 100,255 have died since the pandemic began.

So far 18 million doses have been administered of which some 12 million were China’s Sinopharm vaccine, 4 million were the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine, and one million were COVIran Barekat. More than half a million doses are being administered a day, and some 17 percent of Iran’s population of 85 million have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.