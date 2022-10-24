OANA - good opportunity to boost media co-op, Yonhap rep says in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct 24. Deputy Head of the Global Korea Center at Yonhap News Agency, Kim Hyeon-jun said the 18th General Assembly of OANA is a very good opportunity to exchange views on important challenges between the media outlets, Trend reports.

Kim Hyeon-jun made the remark at the 18th meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly which kicked off in Tehran.

He suggested that the next meetings will be held in Seoul.

“We should be able to identify challenges and opportunities, and discuss the solutions,” he said.

According to him, since 1961, OANA tried to help the exchange of experiences between news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We should be able to follow this path,” he said.

As a long-standing member of OANA, Iran presided over OANA from 1997 to 2000. The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.

The OANA was founded in 1961 with the purpose of promoting interactions and cooperation in news, media, and information areas in order to create balance in one-way information flow.