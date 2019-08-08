Time to separate Iran’s “sins”

8 August 2019 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

The policy pursued by Washington towards Iran, when all the “sins” of Tehran were thrown in one basket, and when the US insisted on solving the problem of the nuclear deal and the problem of Iran's “malicious activities” in the region in one package, apparently needs to be revised.

So far, Washington has been coupling both issues because by some way or other JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) needed to be discredited and tarnished, and that was an occasion to explode status-quo and get European allies change their minds.

In spite of that, the rest of the nuclear deal signatories continue to consider the nuclear deal as the best possible option for the international community to prevent proliferation.

The US is still unable to form a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf. Even Great Britain did not opt for a military confrontation with Iran after its oil tanker was captured by the IRGC (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) naval forces.

Washington's strong pressure to tighten the economic noose around Iran does not yet yield the expected results.

Also, military action conducted in the center of the region most filled with hydrocarbons, would be the most ridiculous solution.

Meanwhile, it can be argued that at the moment there is no disagreement between Iranian hardliners and reformists on the issue of countering US policy. That was best illustrated when many hardliners from Iran’s elite expressed their solidarity with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after his blacklisting by the US government.

All these factors – the lack of support from the US allies, the danger of a Gulf war, not exactly the desired effect of sanctions (Iran continues to sell oil), the consolidation of the Iranian conservatives and reformists – highlight the impossibility to solve the problem by conventional methods used so far.

Demanding everything right away from Iran does not work. It is the same as if parents forbid their child to use his smartphone, PC, ride a bike and meet with friends, because of bad grades, and put all of the above in dependence on good grades. The effect will likely be zero, if not negative.

US President Donald Trump has several times displayed his novel and not unfounded approach in various political matters.

Iran's “bad behavior” in the region threatens primarily Israel, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf monarchies. Russia is also not so happy with Iran's creeping expansion into Syria and its close relations with the Syrian regime.

So, why doesn't the White house separate Iran’s regional activities from JCPOA, leave them for others and focus only on the latter...or vice versa?

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s Gachsaran Oil and Gas Production Company saves funds via reverse engineering
Oil&Gas 14:59
Interest in investment in Iran's Hormozgan Province increases
Economy 14:35
FM: Iran welcomes agreement with neighboring countries
Iran 12:24
Iranian MP: Iran should decrease oil prices for better oil sales
Oil&Gas 12:06
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 8
Finance 11:16
Azerbaijani sailors win next stage of "Sea Cup-2019" contest (PHOTO / VIDEO)
Society 09:46
Latest
Kyrgyz Parliament proposes to declare state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 15:58
Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes warns businesses of serious sanctions for non-provision of checks
Finance 15:46
Kazakh entrepreneurs to study expertise of Israel partners
Economy 15:44
Earthquake causes panic among population in Turkey’s Izmir
Turkey 15:42
Command & Staff Exercises begin in Army Corps, formations of Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)
Society 15:34
Japan greenlights first South Korea export since July curbs, but with a warning
Other News 15:31
Deceased Kyrgyz commando shot with sniper rifle
Kyrgyzstan 15:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:25
Banking Corporate Governance Standards approved in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:24