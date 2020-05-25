No alternative to renewable energy

Commentary 25 May 2020 21:03 (UTC+04:00)
No alternative to renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to further develop alternative energy sphere gradually by increasing the share of renewables in electricity generation, Azerbaijani MP, Doctor of Economics, Professor Rufat Guliyev told Day.az, Trend reports.

In this regard, the MP highlighted Yeni Yashma wind farm inaugurated in October 2018 in Khizi district, which is the largest one in the South Caucasus.

“The capacity of the wind farm located on the territory of Yeni Yashma and Shurabad villages in Khizi district is 50 MW. Twenty wind turbines reconstructed by the German Berlin Wind company produce about 9 million kW / h of energy per month, increasing the share of alternative energy in the country's total electricity production from 0.7 percent to 1.8 percent,” said Guliyev.

The MP recalled the remarks made by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the Energy Security Roundtable as part of the Munich Security Conference.

President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech that Azerbaijan is paying a lot of attention to renewable energy sphere.

“Our plan is to provide 30 percent of electricity through renewable energy by 2030. In January this year, we signed two agreements on the construction of 440MW wind and solar energy stations with leading companies specializing in renewable energy. This work will be fully implemented through foreign investment. In this connection, we have at least five more proposals,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

As for the role of renewable energy, it has no alternative, said Guliyev.

“We are at the beginning of the end of the oil and gas era and the COVID-19 pandemic has even more accelerated this process. However, President Ilham Aliyev foresaw these processes long before this. Therefore, Azerbaijan’s economic policy has for many years been focused on the development of the non-oil sector and alternative energy,” noted the MP.

He pointed out that renewable energy is a very interesting topic both in theory and in practice.

“This sphere is being developed in almost all the leading countries of the world. However, the share of alternative energy sources in the world is relatively small. If we take the energy sector as a whole, the share of renewable energy sources will be a maximum of 5-6 percent. But this figure is growing every year,” Guliyev explained.

He believes that alternative energy is a solution to both environmental problems and the general problems of civilization.

“The sun, wind, water, even temperature differences can be sources of renewable energy. There are a lot of options. However, the biggest obstacle to accelerating the use of alternative energy is its high cost, as well as difficulties with its accumulation and storage, which requires very powerful batteries. This is the only reason why alternative energy lags behind the traditional energy. However, science is keeping on developing. Progress is ongoing, and the use of alternative energy is increasing every year,” said Guliyev.

Each country chooses its own option, he said.

“For example, the Netherlands prioritizes wind energy, while the countries with at least 270 days of sunshine per year are focusing on solar energy. Some countries prefer tidal energy. More and more power plants are built on small mountain rivers. Such plants do not provide a lot of energy, but their capacity is enough to supply electricity to a small village.”

The economist noted that investments in the alternative energy industry have grown in recent years, and scientific research in this area has expanded. “More and more foreign investors are showing interest in this sphere in Azerbaijan. This industry is not so expanded in Azerbaijan as in Europe and some US states. But Azerbaijan has huge potential for development of alternative energy.”

"The total economic potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is estimated by experts at 26,900 megawatts, of which 23,000 megawatts account for solar energy, 3,000 megawatts for wind energy, 520 megawatts for hydropower, and 380 megawatts for bioenergy. At the same time, the share of renewable energy sources, including hydropower resources, in the total consumption of primary energy is still 18 percent. It is planned to bring this figure to 30 percent by 2030,” said Rufat Guliyev.

Samukh agro-energy residential complex is one of the interesting projects in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sphere.

The complex consists of a hybrid station that produces solar, wind, geothermal and bioenergy from renewable energy sources, as well as sites for the collection, processing and sale of energy-rich agricultural products, and combines high technology and modern management systems. The complex in Samukh is one of the constituent parts of the three-stage Energy Development Model implemented in Azerbaijan.

This is the first experience when the energy demand of the country’s entire region with a population of 50,000 people will be covered only by local sources.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000, New York Times calls it &quot;incalculable loss&quot;
U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000, New York Times calls it "incalculable loss"
White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus
White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of orphanage-kindergarten No2 constructed on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shamakhi (FOTO) Politics 22:00
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at multi-apartment buildings constructed in Shamakhi (FOTO) Politics 21:52
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view transport vehicles and special machinery allocated to Shamakhi district (FOTO) Politics 21:48
No alternative to renewable energy Commentary 21:03
Former UK PM Tony Blair questions Trump's leadership in coronavirus pandemic Europe 20:48
Bosnian Premier League among worst in world for coach stability: survey Europe 19:52
Philippines posts five new coronavirus deaths, 284 infections Other News 18:46
Azerbaijan's E-PUL payment system grows user base, prepares new project ICT 18:02
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau talks priorities in insurance market Economy 17:52
Azerbaijani president, first lady view renovation work done on Pirsaat Baba shrine in Shamakhi (PHOTO) Politics 17:35
Official talks latest status of Iran-India contract on Chabahar port Business 16:58
Iran expects domestic wheat production to reach 14 million tons Business 16:32
Iran to sell debt securities, to make up for budget deficit Business 16:23
Azerbaijan detects 149 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:21
Production of shoes surges in Azerbaijan Business 16:12
BSTDB, Development Bank of Austria to finance SMEs in Azerbaijan Finance 16:10
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Politics 16:10
TAP updates on compressor and metering stations Oil&Gas 16:08
TAP: Offshore section not fully completed yet Oil&Gas 16:03
Azerbaijan’s Finex Kredit talks about expansion of lending in agriculture Finance 15:59
Kazakhstan cuts time on issuing certificates on import of perishable goods Business 15:54
Kazakhstan reveals state-backed funding measures for SMEs Finance 15:53
Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear and Energy Supervision Committee appointed Oil&Gas 15:51
Kazakhstan's Altynalmas starts commissioning its new gold recovery plant Business 15:50
National Iranian Oil Company reveals its debts to banks Oil&Gas 15:25
Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian president Politics 15:20
Kazakh Tengizchevroil evacuates employees from field to prevent COVID-19 spread Oil&Gas 15:00
Azerbaijani Agricultural Insurance Fund talks about shares of companies Finance 14:58
Kazakhstan's Mangystaumunaigas oil&gas company reports net income decrease Oil&Gas 14:43
Kazakhstan sets ceiling retail prices on commercial gas Oil&Gas 14:37
Turkmenistan to establish Reserve Currency Fund Business 14:35
Geostat: Number of Georgian travelers taking trips abroad declines Tourism 14:34
Enhancing Ramsar Airport now allows Iran to receive bigger aircraft Iran 14:33
Average monthly income up in Georgia Business 14:31
Iran to commission over 20 airport infrastructure facilities Business 14:22
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for May 25 Iran 14:13
Indonesia reports 479 new coronavirus cases Other News 13:52
Spain to welcome foreign tourists back from July Europe 13:49
Malaysia reports 172 new coronavirus cases, most of them foreigners Other News 13:48
Expert talks about ways to develop e-commerce in Azerbaijan ICT 13:30
Iran sees 'no problem' with launching gas exports to Syria - minister Oil&Gas 13:25
Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 731 Georgia 13:22
Over 12K Georgian citizens brought home since COVID-19 outbreak Transport 13:19
Iran hints at stopping export of gas condensate Oil&Gas 13:04
Turkmenistan to receive loan from OPEC to support local businesses Business 12:57
Uzbekistan increases heat energy production Oil&Gas 12:51
China supplies innovative drip irrigation technology to Uzbekistan ICT 12:41
Uzbekistan increasing fuel production Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkish president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 12:19
TAV Airports look to turn Kazakhstan's Almaty into regional cargo hub Transport 12:15
Turkmenistan, Turkey lay emphasis on co-op in trade, humanitarian sectors Turkmenistan 12:15
Oil prices not to recover to pre-coronavirus levels as quickly as they fell Oil&Gas 12:13
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy liquefied gas via tender Tenders 12:11
Uzbekistan lifts some restrictions to boost construction work countrywide Construction 12:07
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 18-22 Oil&Gas 11:57
Iran's Khatunabad copper smelter’s production increases Business 11:50
Kazakhstan sees positive signs with its trade volume with Europe Business 11:13
Iran partially pays subsidies to construction company as part of Mehr Housing Project Business 11:13
Kazakhstan closes off Karachaganak field as COVID-19 cases reported Oil&Gas 10:49
Iran- Iraq trade via Parviz Khan customs checkpoint resumes Business 10:44
MFA: Armenian PM’s congratulations on occasion of Ramadan - highest level of hypocrisy Politics 10:17
COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan increase to 3,180 Uzbekistan 10:14
FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey - together in joy and sorrow Politics 10:05
Cement exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan fall sharply Turkey 10:04
Iran's watermelon exporters in Turkey face dilemma, as business suffers Business 10:03
Iran's foreign currency policy slows down exports Business 09:51
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pipes via tender Business 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Iran Khodro breaks production record despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 09:50
Georgian banks' net profit up Finance 09:49
Aston Martin chief to leave, Mercedes-AMG CEO to replace him Europe 09:42
Iran allows high-risk businesses to re-open, with new health rules in place Business 09:39
Chamber of Commerce talks Iranian-Tajik trade amid COVID-19 Business 09:33
Onshore oil, gas and condensate fields in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:29
Iran warns of health protocol as COVID-19 cases soar in some provinces Iran 09:24
TANAP consortium talks on creation of operator company Oil&Gas 09:23
Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death Other News 09:19
Kyrgyzstan reports 30 new COVID - 19 cases, 1433 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:52
Armenia ranks 6th with number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people Armenia 08:34
Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 8,500 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:29
BSTDB President: Azerbaijan has substantial buffers to mitigate COVID-19 impact on economy Finance 08:24
Syrian troops destroy terrorist unit in southwest of Raqqa province Arab World 08:03
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 07:35
S. Korea reports 16 more cases of new coronavirus, total at 11,206 Other News 07:01
U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000, New York Times calls it "incalculable loss" US 06:21
White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus US 05:39
Italy's COVID-19 death toll rises by 50 to 32,785 Europe 05:01
Coronavirus could cost Mexico a million jobs: president Other News 04:23
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 36,793 as another 118 patients die Europe 03:45
Israel reports no COVID-19 death cases for 4 consecutive days Israel 03:13
5.8-magnitude quake jolts Wellington, New Zealand Other News 02:37
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to 28,752 Europe 02:04
British PM Boris Johnson defends adviser over apparent breach of lockdown rules Europe 01:16
India domestic flights to resume, but coronavirus cases rise Other News 00:29
Singapore reports 548 COVID-19 cases Other News 24 May 23:59
Oil demand projected to drop by more than 10% for 2020 Oil&Gas 24 May 23:44
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO World 24 May 23:23
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Ramadan congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 24 May 22:50
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation Politics 24 May 22:21
Areas-supplied with irrigation system to increase in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province Business 24 May 22:08
All news