Georgia’s Turnava calls on Pashiyan to familiarize himself with elementary methodology

11 January 2020 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Trend:

Georgia’s Economy Minister Natia Turnava has called on Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to familiarize himself with elementary methodology.

She was commenting on Pashinyan’s message recently published on Facebook, in which he stated that as of 2019, Armenia allegedly left behind Georgia for GDP per capita, and in 2020, it will also leave behind Azerbaijan.

“This is a wrong assessment, because it does not take into account elementary methodological issues. In general, if any politician or expert seeks victory with such indicators, I call on them first of all to familiarize themselves with the elementary methodology. In November 2019, Georgia’s National Statistics Office (GeoStat) introduced a new method for calculating GDP, which is not yet reflected in the reports of international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Azerbaijan, Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova also calculated the VAT in accordance with the new methodology, but this happened earlier, therefore, their data are already reflected in the IMF report. Believe me, in the conditions of this high economic growth, in our estimation, per capita GDP in Georgia will reach $4,700. Consequently, all this will be reflected in the next IMF report,” said the minister.

