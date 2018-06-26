Spanish police launch large-scale operation against Armenian mafia, over 100 suspects

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Mossos, the police of Catalonia, and the Spanish National Police launched a large-scale operation against the Armenian mafia on June 26, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

According to the report, the police are going to conduct about 70 searches in the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante. In addition, law enforcement authorities plan to detain over 100 people.

The story is moving onto international level.

The accused are suspected of looting, extortion, illegal possession of weapons, falsification of documents, drug trafficking and other crimes.

Among those who are to be detained, there is a thief in law, the alleged head of a criminal organization known under the alias BDO.

According to police, the man lived in the village of Badalona in Catalonia.

