Explosion in Armenia

17 September 2018 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

An explosion occurred on Sept. 16 in the Armenian city of Hrazdan, RIA Novosti reported Sept. 17 citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country.

The experts have found detonators on the spot.

"The explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a five-storey building in the city of Hrazdan (Kotayk region, 45 kilometers far from Yerevan) in the evening on September 16, no casualties were registered. The rescuers fenced in the territory and evacuated 30 inhabitants", the message posted on the website of the ministry says.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that the explosion destroyed walls, damaged windows, doors, property.

"A clock with electric wires connected to it, four electric detonators and four blasting caps for the fiery method of detonation, a remote control unit of the car alarm system with a battery, designed to carry out the explosion have been detected," the message says.

It is noted that the dog handlers have not found other explosive devices in the building.

The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.

