Boeing 737 en route from Yerevan to Moscow makes emergency landing in Tbilisi

2 September 2019 03:58 (UTC+04:00)

A Boeing 737 plane operated by the Armenia air carrier, which was on its way from Yerevan to Moscow, made an emergency landing in Tbilisi due to problems with the aircraft’s electrical devices.

No one was hurt, a spokesman for the Armenian civil aviation authority said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Boeing 737 was en route from Yerevan to Moscow but had to make an emergency landing at Tbilisi’s airport due to problems with electrical devices. There were 118 passengers onboard. Neither the passengers nor the crewmembers were hurt," the spokesman said.

