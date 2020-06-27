Peter Tase: Armenia is failed state with no prospects for development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Armenia has indeed become a failed state with no prospects for development, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

“The fascist government of Armenia continues to squeeze its own people by increasing unemployment levels, corruption in public works and infrastructure, nepotism in public institutions and by favoring a few oligarchs that are ruining what is left of natural resources in the territory of this poor country. Armenia has a twenty percent unemployment rate and is one of the fourteen countries with the highest points in the International Misery Index,” he said.

“In Armenia we have a historic high inflation rate that has increased significantly from previous years; we have a deterioration of food prices, decrease of exported beverage and tobacco products. “

He pointed out that today, as an under-developed landlocked country, Armenia is suffering from rampant organized crime, corrupt government officials and is bogged down due to the permanent hostilities that Yerevan has chosen to implement against Azerbaijan and becoming a regional threat to European investments.

The US expert noted that in Armenia, today, the only source of oxygen for its economy are the remittances that are coming from its diaspora abroad and despite a weak economic performance, Yerevan continues to pursue a policy of belligerence, ethnic cleansing.

“While experiencing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (inducing a new wave of lifestyle, work and fostering new intersocial connections) Armenia is ruled by medieval autocratic leaders focused only in how to increase their personal wealth. We have to emphasize, on the other hand, that the Republic of Azerbaijan is responding proactively, with concrete public policies, integrated and comprehensive vision, to the changes of Fourth Industrial revolution; Baku is becoming a key stakeholder in global polity and must be recognized by the world community,” he added.

He believes that Yerevan, under the current administration will continue to experience economic crisis, greater number of citizens leaving Armenia and a deteriorating demographic scenario which in fact is a threat to national security.

