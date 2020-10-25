Military uniform price in Armenia increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Armenians are actively discussing the rise in prices in the country on social networks, expressing dissatisfaction with the rise in prices since the beginning of the war for flowers, wreaths, military uniforms, butter, sugar, Trend reports.

The cost of military uniforms increased from 18,000 drams to 25,000 drams (due to the war, some companies receive 80 percent of excess profits). In a number of supermarkets, the price of sugar rose from 320 drams to 385 drams. Social media users write that after the owner of one of the supermarkets allocated 50 million drams to the army, he raised the prices for sugar and other food products and returned this money within a week. Flowers also rose in price. In particular, roses, carnations, gladioli purchased for the funeral ceremony have risen in price by 50-100 percent.

The Irates website notes that prices for butter and sugar have also increased over the past 10 days. If 10 days ago one liter of oil cost 600 drams, today it is sold for 750-800 drams. One kilogram of sugar previously cost 250-280 drams, and today its price amounts to 410 drams. Buckwheat and flour also rose in price. The citizens of Armenia directly link the rise in prices to the ongoing war.

We present the facts demonstrating the rise in prices in Armenia:

