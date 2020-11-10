Pashinyan says he was forced to sign surrender document
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his address to people said he 'was left with no choice' but to sign a surrender document with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"A politician who resigned from his post in Shusha, is demanding my resignation," Pashinyan noted.
"There are also people whose motives are honest and sincere. These are the relatives of the dead soldiers,” he said.
Latest
One of provisions of today's statement is joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin meеt in a videoconference format (PHOTO)
Immediately after Shusha, more great news from President Aliyev: 71 villages, 1 settlement, 8 strategic heights liberated in a day - FULL LIST
President Ilham Aliyev: Victorious Azerbaijani Army liberated 48 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills from occupation
By publishing fake news, Armenian side trying to confuse Azerbaijani citizens - Prosecutor General's Office
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry renders humanitarian aid to families of Tartar and Barda districts (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile system in direction of Khojavend district (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Osa anti-aircraft missile system in direction of Khojavend district – Defense Ministry (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani State Commission on Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused by Armenian Aggression holds first meeting
Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region appeals to Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin
WB supports Georgia’s goal of harnessing digital technologies to increase its economic competitiveness