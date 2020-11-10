Pashinyan says he was forced to sign surrender document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his address to people said he 'was left with no choice' but to sign a surrender document with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"A politician who resigned from his post in Shusha, is demanding my resignation," Pashinyan noted.

"There are also people whose motives are honest and sincere. These are the relatives of the dead soldiers,” he said.