Armenian MPs leaving ruling party after PM's call on military servicemen to return from Karabakh

The deputy from the Armenian ruling parliamentary faction ‘My Step’ Lusine Badalyan expressed her intention to resign her mandate after the recent Facebook publication of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

“After the last publication of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I have to make the decision and I hope that you’ll understand me as your friend from your student years, and as a person who has gone the same difficult path with you. Once right now ‘My Step’ isn't taking active steps, I resign my mandate. Thank you for your understanding," Badalyan said responding to the publication.

Earlier, Pashinyan made the following statement on his Facebook page.

"Today I watched dozens of videos of soldiers from the front line. I’m amazed at the guys' shrewdness. Guys, you are right. I’m waiting for your coming to Yerevan to finally resolve the issues of those who whine under the (parliament’s) walls."

In this regard, another MP from the faction Gayane Abrahamyan also wrote on her Facebook page about her intention to resign.

Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Taguhi Tovmasyan wrote on her Facebook page that in the morning she would submit an application for withdrawal from the faction. Moreover, after the prime minister's publication, Serge Varag Siseryan, the head of the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, decided to write a letter of resignation and terminate his membership in the Civil Contract party.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.