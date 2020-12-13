Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

The Armenian protesters blocked the road leading to the Zvartnots airport in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan - they demand the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"We will continue until the traitor leaves, so that a new person comes into powerful who can negotiate, so that it will be possible to change something. These 2.5 years everything was a lie and a fake, the deceiver Nikol must leave," said one of the protesters.