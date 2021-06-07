Armenian acting PM's bodyguards severely beat citizen (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Bodyguards of Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan brutally beat a citizen who called him a traitor, Trend reports referring to the country’s media.

According to the media, witnesses of the incident said that the citizen was put into a car and taken from the incident place in heavy condition.

The footage showed how the bodyguards accompanying Pashinyan run for the citizen.