Armenian acting PM's bodyguards severely beat citizen (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7
Trend:
Bodyguards of Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan brutally beat a citizen who called him a traitor, Trend reports referring to the country’s media.
According to the media, witnesses of the incident said that the citizen was put into a car and taken from the incident place in heavy condition.
The footage showed how the bodyguards accompanying Pashinyan run for the citizen.
