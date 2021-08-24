Number of Armenian citizens leaving country in 7M2021 disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

Trend:

Some 43,039 people left Armenia by air and haven’t returned from January through July 2021, Trend reports citing the local media.

According to the country’s Civil Aviation Committee, 515,849 people have left the country via the Zvartnots airport during the specified period, and 488,833 arrived, that is, 27,016 citizens didn’t return.

During the first seven months of the year, 42,141 people left via the Shirak airport, and 26,118 returned, which is 16,023 fewer passengers.

"If the roads are fully opened, this figure will increase by several times," added the media.