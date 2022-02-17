Armenia hoping to soon sign document on Zangazur corridor with Azerbaijan - PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17
Trend:
Armenia hopes to sign a legal document, allowing the beginning of construction of its section of the Zangazur corridor, with Azerbaijan in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the governmental meeting, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.
According to Pashinyan, Armenia is currently carrying out certain work on the construction of its section of the Zangazur corridor.
"Technical work has already started. We hope that in the near future the agreements reached will be reflected in the form of a document and the process will be fully developed," he added.
