Nancy Pelosi delivers serious blow to US-Azerbaijan relations in exchange for few votes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived to Armenia with an official visit on September 17, during which she made a number of anti-Azerbaijani statements.

US expert Peter Tase told Trend that it's becoming obvious that Pelosi, amid the appeals to leave her post regardless of the results of Democratic party in the upcoming elections, is looking for support of large and active Armenian diaspora in the US.

The 2022 US elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. During this midterm election year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

Tase said that Nancy Pelosi is taking advantage of the opportunities that her position gives to 'bribe' the votes of her Armenian - American constituents, while dealing a severe blow to the US foreign policy. The spirit of double standards expressed in public by Pelosi is an open violation of the founding principles of the US.

As he noted, Pelosi insult America’s strongest allies in exchange for a few votes in their districts and this isn’t the first time that she distorts and harms the US foreign policy strategy through her actions.

"Pelosi is using opportunities offered by her current position for ensuring votes of Armenians living in America, while doing enormous damage to the implementations of the US foreign policy. She is afraid of losing in the November 2022 elections and is trying to openly show her support to Armenian fascist regime, that has caused huge damages worth billions and billions of dollars to the region of Southern Caucasus,” Tase said.

He went on to add that by supporting brutal Armenian regime, Pelosi demonstrated an obvious lack of understanding of real political situation in the South Caucasus, distorting historic facts and becoming the first high level official in US history that supports a ruthless regime of the occupant.

“The United States will have to do a lot to adjust and accommodate the tarnished image of Washington caused by Nancy Pelosi in the international stage. Politicians like Speaker Pelosi continue to damage US relations with its closest associates for their own selfish purposes, in this case, to win the elections," Tase said.

Thus, Nancy Pelosi with her visit to Armenia is causing huge damage to US Foreign Policy by openly expressing her support for the merciless atrocities committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against the citizens of Azerbaijan.