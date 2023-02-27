Europe gives 'ultimatum' to Armenia - either us or Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Armenian must decide at what level it wants to cooperate with the EU.

This 'ultimatum' was given by one pro-Armenian MEP Marina Kaljurand, who noted that there is an Extended and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the EU and Armenia, within which "robust" obligations are implied.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that today Armenia is part of the Customs Union with Russia and Belarus. We cannot ignore the fact that Armenia today is a member of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] – a defense organization with Russia. We also have a very good document for closer cooperation, therefore, I do not see any obstacles here, it is important how far Armenia is ready to go in cooperation with the EU," she said.

Kaljurand hoped that the Armenian people will decide, the same way the people of Georgia did, and pressure the government in this regard.

Meanwhile, Armenia has already announced that it will not host the CSTO exercises scheduled for 2023, naming them "inappropriate". This is one of the many small steps of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave the CSTO once and for all.

With the arrival of the new EU civil mission to Armenia, the prospects of distancing away from Russia are becoming increasingly clear.

Russophobia has increased in the country, and rallies are often held demanding the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Gyumri. Europe, too, seems to stand firm, and Armenia will probably won't have the ability to keep a foot in both camps.