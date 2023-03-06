Two Americans arrested for illegal transfer of military equipment through Armenia (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Two men from the US state of Kansas were arrested for the illegal transfer of military aviation equipment through Armenia to Russia, Trend reports referring to the report of the American NewsNation TV Chanel.

On March 5, the Armenian side committed another provocation. According to operational data, the Armenian side transported military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Republic of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road.

Also, footage has already spread, proving the illegal use of the aforementioned road by Armenia.